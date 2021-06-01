Sign up
Photo 876
Sunshine in the wild
First hike after pneumonia. Hubby is holding my walking sticks and he has also been pulling my oxygen tank. BUT, it is a real hike …. 2 miles in an open area.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1098
photos
127
followers
50
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
30th May 2021 9:56am
Tags
june21words
,
30dayswild2021
