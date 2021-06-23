Sign up
Photo 898
Nectarine Tree
The nectarine tree has grown so wide this year. The fruit is also getting heavier so the branches seem to touch the ground. This is for
@mittens
tree challenge.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
1120
photos
128
followers
47
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2021 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
junetrees21
