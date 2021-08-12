Previous
Next
Abstract 12 - Light by shutterbug49
Photo 948

Abstract 12 - Light

This was the light from the door shining on a leather chair.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
259% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
This I love , it could be a macro leaf formation ! love the colours ! fav
August 12th, 2021  
Diana ace
Love the colours and shapes.
August 12th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Nice
August 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise