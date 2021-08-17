Previous
Abstract 17 - Things by shutterbug49
Photo 953

Abstract 17 - Things

Hubby was about to measure some flour into a steel bowl when he noticed how the light enhanced all the scratches in the bowl. So he called me to take a photo. It was b&w as taken, but I added color.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

@shutterbug49
moni kozi ace
Nice abstract. A very observant and considerate husband!
August 17th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool looking abstract shot.
August 17th, 2021  
