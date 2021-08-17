Sign up
Photo 953
Abstract 17 - Things
Hubby was about to measure some flour into a steel bowl when he noticed how the light enhanced all the scratches in the bowl. So he called me to take a photo. It was b&w as taken, but I added color.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1180
photos
131
followers
48
following
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
Tags
abstractaug21
moni kozi
ace
Nice abstract. A very observant and considerate husband!
August 17th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool looking abstract shot.
August 17th, 2021
