Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 974
Sausalito 7
Blue Heron near Rodeo Beach. It’s part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, a protected area.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1204
photos
134
followers
48
following
266% complete
View this month »
967
968
969
970
971
972
973
974
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
24th August 2021 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and I like the reflection.
September 7th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
September 7th, 2021
Diana
ace
Great find and shot, lovely reflection and scenery.
September 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close