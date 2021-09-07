Previous
Sausalito 7 by shutterbug49
Photo 974

Sausalito 7

Blue Heron near Rodeo Beach. It’s part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, a protected area.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and I like the reflection.
September 7th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
September 7th, 2021  
Diana ace
Great find and shot, lovely reflection and scenery.
September 7th, 2021  
