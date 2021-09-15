Previous
Next
Sausalito by shutterbug49
Photo 982

Sausalito

The building we stayed in was front right with the red roof. The buildings were Fort Baker. The buildings with the red roofs surround a parade ground. Our room faced toward the Golden Gate Bridge which we could see from our room.
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful view and I love your pov.
September 15th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Fab vista, so iconic
September 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous view!
September 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise