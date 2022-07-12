Previous
Buckets of Sunflowers by shutterbug49
Photo 1281

Buckets of Sunflowers

The farmers’ market had buckets of sunflowers today.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

@shutterbug49
moni kozi ace
Superb colours
July 12th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh these are glorious!
July 12th, 2022  
