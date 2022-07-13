Previous
Columbine by shutterbug49
Columbine

I used this nursery flower image for my high contrast b&w on the darkroom. Please join us by creating a high contrast b&w and tagging with darkroom-contrastbw. You can see the b&w version by entering that tag.
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
Stunning close up of this gorgeous flower! Such beautiful colours and details.
July 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful , love the colours ! fav
July 13th, 2022  
