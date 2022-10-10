Previous
Next
Flower Girl by shutterbug49
Photo 1371

Flower Girl

When this young lady was handing me the bouquet I bought, I asked if I could take her photo. She said yes. I will take her a print next week. I didn’t talk much because she was very busy so I don’t have any details.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise