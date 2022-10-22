Previous
Celosia by shutterbug49
Photo 1383

Celosia

I was playing with a light board in our local photography club.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
This is gorgeous, love the daintiness and diagonal.
October 22nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice
October 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This is lovely.
October 22nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Gorgeous shot
October 22nd, 2022  
