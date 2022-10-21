Sign up
Photo 1382
Oxalis Triangularis
Isn’t that a cool name for a plant with triangle leaves. My friends said it also gets pretty white flowers, but didn’t have any at this time.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
4
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1677
photos
145
followers
50
following
378% complete
View this month »
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th October 2022 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful. I love the colors.
October 21st, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Yes very Cool name and leaves!
October 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and colours.
October 21st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Yep, white or pinkish blossoms. We have that too. It is a very nice decorative addition to a garden.
October 21st, 2022
