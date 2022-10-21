Previous
Oxalis Triangularis by shutterbug49
Photo 1382

Oxalis Triangularis

Isn’t that a cool name for a plant with triangle leaves. My friends said it also gets pretty white flowers, but didn’t have any at this time.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful. I love the colors.
October 21st, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Yes very Cool name and leaves!
October 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and colours.
October 21st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Yep, white or pinkish blossoms. We have that too. It is a very nice decorative addition to a garden.
October 21st, 2022  
