Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1403
Grandma
My grandmother was born Nov 12, 1909. I was raised by my maternal grandparents so she had a profound influence on me. Tomorrow is her birthday. Today the word is Remember. So I’m putting up an image of one of the photos I have of her.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1702
photos
145
followers
50
following
384% complete
View this month »
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
Latest from all albums
266
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
10th November 2022 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nov22words
Linda
ace
Old photos have such a special feeling! She was such a cute baby!
November 11th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww such beautiful old photos!
November 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close