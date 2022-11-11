Previous
Grandma by shutterbug49
Photo 1403

Grandma

My grandmother was born Nov 12, 1909. I was raised by my maternal grandparents so she had a profound influence on me. Tomorrow is her birthday. Today the word is Remember. So I’m putting up an image of one of the photos I have of her.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Linda ace
Old photos have such a special feeling! She was such a cute baby!
November 11th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww such beautiful old photos!
November 11th, 2022  
