Holiday Decoration by shutterbug49
Photo 1430

Holiday Decoration

Another post op visit to the opthalmologist. Jay’s eye is healing fine, but still a bit swollen.That blurs his vision.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Mags ace
Very lovely! Hope that swelling goes down real soon.
December 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely ! pleased to hear all is going well with Jay's eye - hope the swelling will soon go down!
December 8th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a pretty decoration. Hope Jay's swollen eye heals soon.
December 8th, 2022  
