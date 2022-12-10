Sign up
Photo 1432
White Santa
We had a holiday party at our community center last night. This was part of the main decoration. Horrendous wind storm today. I do not want to go outside for any reason.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
4
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1732
photos
145
followers
52
following
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th December 2022 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
A very festive display
December 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
What a beautiful white Santa.
December 10th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Very festive!
December 10th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a kind face to your White Santa! - A beautiful Decoration!
December 10th, 2022
