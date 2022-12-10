Previous
White Santa by shutterbug49
White Santa

We had a holiday party at our community center last night. This was part of the main decoration. Horrendous wind storm today. I do not want to go outside for any reason.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Shutterbug

ace
bkb in the city
A very festive display
December 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
What a beautiful white Santa.
December 10th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Very festive!
December 10th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a kind face to your White Santa! - A beautiful Decoration!
December 10th, 2022  
