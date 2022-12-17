Previous
Next
Pajama Pancake Breakfast by shutterbug49
Photo 1439

Pajama Pancake Breakfast

Our lifestyle director comes up with some strange but fun ideas to keep us socializing. Yesterday morning, it was a pajama pancake breakfast. We didn’t have to wear pajamas, but those who did could win a prize.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Who won???!!!
December 17th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Collage recreates what must have been a fun morning
December 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise