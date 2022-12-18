Previous
Next
Like popcorn….to me. by shutterbug49
Photo 1440

Like popcorn….to me.

Some of you will think I’m nuts, but I can eat this roasted cauliflower like popcorn. I don’t know why, but I just love it.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I agree with you. Nicely roasted. With a little drizzle of chilli oil maybe.
December 18th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Good ideas - would still taste like cauliflower but with a bit of texture!
December 18th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Delicious... When I roast vegs. a lot of cauliflower is baked 'for later.!
December 18th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Looks yummy. Do you put any seasoning on it?
December 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise