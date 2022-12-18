Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1440
Like popcorn….to me.
Some of you will think I’m nuts, but I can eat this roasted cauliflower like popcorn. I don’t know why, but I just love it.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1740
photos
144
followers
52
following
394% complete
View this month »
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th December 2022 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I agree with you. Nicely roasted. With a little drizzle of chilli oil maybe.
December 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Good ideas - would still taste like cauliflower but with a bit of texture!
December 18th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Delicious... When I roast vegs. a lot of cauliflower is baked 'for later.!
December 18th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Looks yummy. Do you put any seasoning on it?
December 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close