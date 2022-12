Bring it on!

We have had a lot of frosty nights this month. A few of the plants just totally wilted. I think they will come back since their roots are well mulched. The bulbs which only have leaves at this point and these three plants seem to love the chill. Top is oregano, bottom is gazania and snap pea. The snap pea has actually produced some flowers in spite of the frost. I don’t think there are any pollinators around in the chill though.