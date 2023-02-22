Previous
Cornerstone in Sonoma by shutterbug49
Cornerstone in Sonoma

Taken this summer, but converted to b&w today.
Susan Wakely ace
What a great capture and reflections.
February 22nd, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful reflections.
February 22nd, 2023  
Granagringa ace
Wow, this just seems to be dancing....
February 22nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful contrasts.
February 22nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great reflections in this.
February 22nd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
February 22nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot , with great reflections.
February 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely! I like the reflections.
February 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely POV and shot , with great reflections
February 22nd, 2023  
