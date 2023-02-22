Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1506
Cornerstone in Sonoma
Taken this summer, but converted to b&w today.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
9
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1808
photos
144
followers
54
following
412% complete
View this month »
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd February 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great capture and reflections.
February 22nd, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful reflections.
February 22nd, 2023
Granagringa
ace
Wow, this just seems to be dancing....
February 22nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful contrasts.
February 22nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great reflections in this.
February 22nd, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
February 22nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot , with great reflections.
February 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely! I like the reflections.
February 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely POV and shot , with great reflections
February 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close