Photo 1505
Fairly local vineyard for Wise Winery
I took this image in August, a month before harvest. I just converted it to b&w.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
3
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1807
photos
144
followers
54
following
412% complete
1505
8
3
2
365
View Info
View All
Public
View
for2023
Casablanca
ace
Lush looking
February 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot!
February 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 21st, 2023
