Fairly local vineyard for Wise Winery by shutterbug49
Fairly local vineyard for Wise Winery

I took this image in August, a month before harvest. I just converted it to b&w.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Casablanca ace
Lush looking
February 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
February 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 21st, 2023  
