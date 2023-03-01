Previous
Yellow - snapdragons by shutterbug49
Photo 1513

Yellow - snapdragons

This is in my birthday bouquet from last week. Snaps really last as cut flowers when they have all those unopened buds at the end. Happy March!
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is beautiful.
March 1st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oh that is exquisite! What a gorgeous shot
March 1st, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely capture!
March 1st, 2023  
