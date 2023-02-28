Previous
Circles in a circle by shutterbug49
Circles in a circle

These are Republic of Tea cans. I enjoyed looking at all the B&W images this month. Thanks @olivetreeann for hosting that.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A nice selection of tea cans.
February 28th, 2023  
