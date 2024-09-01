Previous
My Abstract August 2024 by shutterbug49
My Abstract August 2024

I screen captured my month calendar. Cleaned up the computer writing and cropped it. Then I tried several functions in iColorama. I had no idea it could do this.
Beryl Lloyd
Superb - such a wonderful way to end your month of Abstracts! - A huge fav
September 1st, 2024  
Casablanca
Nice end of month ball, Cinderella!
September 1st, 2024  
Barb
How terrific!
September 1st, 2024  
gloria jones
Super presentation
September 1st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Wow how amazing
September 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely
A great way to present them.
September 1st, 2024  
Beverley
Very cool! Awesome
September 1st, 2024  
