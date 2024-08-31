Sign up
Previous
Photo 2061
Shadow on the wall
This was a shadow and reflection through a vase onto the wall. I inverted it. That’s a wrap for August. I always look forward to abstract august.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
abstractaug2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Its been a glorious month and love this finale !
August 31st, 2024
