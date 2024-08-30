Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2060
May 5 blanket
I took the original at our Cinco de Mayo celebration. The vibrant colors were in horizontal lines. I played with the image in iColorama and this is the result.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2445
photos
165
followers
66
following
564% complete
View this month »
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
wonderful result
August 30th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow, that's striking
August 30th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very nice.
August 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
I really like it… all my fav colours. A wonderful twist and capture! Brilliant
August 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close