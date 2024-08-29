Previous
Horizontal shutters by shutterbug49
Photo 2059

Horizontal shutters

This started as an image of horizontal shutters. I shifted it in iColorama. I reflected it in an app called Color Lake. Then I played with the colors.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Walks @ 7 ace
Very cool result, fav!
August 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the result !
August 29th, 2024  
Kathy ace
This is very interesting processing. I like it a lot.
August 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very cool creation
August 29th, 2024  
