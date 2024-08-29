Sign up
Previous
Photo 2059
Horizontal shutters
This started as an image of horizontal shutters. I shifted it in iColorama. I reflected it in an app called Color Lake. Then I played with the colors.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
4
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2444
photos
165
followers
66
following
564% complete
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
Tags
abstractaug2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool result, fav!
August 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the result !
August 29th, 2024
Kathy
ace
This is very interesting processing. I like it a lot.
August 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very cool creation
August 29th, 2024
