Rainbow blue by shutterbug49
Photo 1522

Rainbow blue

I loved the blue of this flower and the double shadow. I had a difficult time finding a background I liked with it.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and colour, you found the perfect background.
March 10th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you.
March 10th, 2023  
haskar ace
Great details and colour.
March 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super blue with great detail in the close-up!
March 10th, 2023  
