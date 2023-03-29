Sign up
Photo 1541
Final Yellow
I’m not altogether pleased with this one, but it is what it is.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1850
photos
144
followers
54
following
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
Tags
rainbow2023
Mags
ace
Made a lovely abstract!
March 29th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Interesting abstract!
March 29th, 2023
