Final Blue by shutterbug49
Final Blue

This is the final blue created from an iris to complete my 2023 Rainbow. Thank you Katrina @koalagardens for hosting this year’s Rainbow Challange.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous and frilly! fav
March 31st, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful blue shot.
March 31st, 2023  
CristinaL ace
This is so fabulous!!!! I have LOVED your calendar this month.
March 31st, 2023  
Kathy ace
This is cool. Reminds me of tissue paper flowers I have made in the past.
March 31st, 2023  
