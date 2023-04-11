Previous
Chinese Pistache decorated with seeds by shutterbug49
Chinese Pistache decorated with seeds

I guess our tree has been holding out these years for a good amount of winter rain. I have never seen it produce so many seeds. We may have a forest in our yard next year.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Shutterbug

Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shapes against the blue sky.
April 11th, 2023  
