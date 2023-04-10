Previous
Vertical Garden by shutterbug49
Photo 1553

Vertical Garden

We use this mostly for herbs, but we grow spinach and Kale in the bottom container.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
