Previous
Next
Borders our House by shutterbug49
Photo 1556

Borders our House

This part of the backyard is up against the house. It is a pretty constant transition of flowers. The gerbera have died back for the summer, the cyclamen are dying back now, the friscia are in full bloom, and the iris are just beginning to bud.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
426% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
How lovely! You must have a very green thumb. =)
April 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful splash of colour in your border!
April 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks gorgeous, what a colourful border.
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise