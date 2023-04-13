Sign up
Photo 1556
Borders our House
This part of the backyard is up against the house. It is a pretty constant transition of flowers. The gerbera have died back for the summer, the cyclamen are dying back now, the friscia are in full bloom, and the iris are just beginning to bud.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
4
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
1866
photos
145
followers
53
following
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
30-shot2023
Mags
ace
How lovely! You must have a very green thumb. =)
April 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful splash of colour in your border!
April 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks gorgeous, what a colourful border.
April 13th, 2023
