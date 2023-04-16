Previous
Summer Squash by shutterbug49
Summer Squash

In the second earth box we planted summer squash, one yellow and one green.
Diana ace
That looks fabulous, it sure seems happy there.
April 16th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wooow! Ours just popped out from the soil.
April 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 16th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful!
April 16th, 2023  
