Photo 1559
Summer Squash
In the second earth box we planted summer squash, one yellow and one green.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
4
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1869
photos
145
followers
53
following
427% complete
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th April 2023 1:56pm
Tags
30-shots2023
Diana
ace
That looks fabulous, it sure seems happy there.
April 16th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Wooow! Ours just popped out from the soil.
April 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 16th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Wonderful!
April 16th, 2023
