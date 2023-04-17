Previous
Star Jasmine by shutterbug49
Star Jasmine

We just planted this star jasmine to hide the air conditioning unit.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Diana ace
What a clever idea, it grows like crazy and will not only cover but give off it's wonderful scent.
April 17th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
@ludwigsdiana I love that scent also.
April 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks so healthy and sure that it will provide a great cover and display.
April 17th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and it is looking very pretty.
April 17th, 2023  
