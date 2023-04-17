Sign up
Photo 1560
Star Jasmine
We just planted this star jasmine to hide the air conditioning unit.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
4
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th April 2023 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
Diana
ace
What a clever idea, it grows like crazy and will not only cover but give off it's wonderful scent.
April 17th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I love that scent also.
April 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks so healthy and sure that it will provide a great cover and display.
April 17th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and it is looking very pretty.
April 17th, 2023
