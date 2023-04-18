Sign up
Photo 1561
Freesia
These are making our backyard smell very fragrant, but not in an overwhelming way. We had just a bit of rain in the night.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Tags
30-shots2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot.
April 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture, such beautiful flowers and colour.
April 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty - love your freesia such a lovely colour!
April 18th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the raindrops on the leaves and buds, there are like diamonds sparkling
April 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely colour.
April 18th, 2023
