Freesia by shutterbug49
Freesia

These are making our backyard smell very fragrant, but not in an overwhelming way. We had just a bit of rain in the night.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot.
April 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, such beautiful flowers and colour.
April 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty - love your freesia such a lovely colour!
April 18th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Love the raindrops on the leaves and buds, there are like diamonds sparkling
April 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely colour.
April 18th, 2023  
