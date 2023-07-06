Previous
Can you see the butterfly? by shutterbug49
Can you see the butterfly?

Everytime I tried to get a better pov, it was off, so this is what I got. The blossom in lavender a.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Beryl Lloyd ace
He is well disguised - hope you captured him with his wings opened!
July 6th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Yes...Nice shot.
July 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
A lovely shot!
July 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I can, hidden in plain sight 😊
July 6th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Took me a second.....but yes!
July 6th, 2023  
