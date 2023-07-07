Sign up
Previous
Photo 1641
Crepe Myrtles are blooming
These Crepe Myrtle trees come in many colors. I like this vibrant pink a lot.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, such a wonderful capture and colour.
July 7th, 2023
