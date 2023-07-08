Previous
Crocket by shutterbug49
Crocket

On our way to San Francisco yesterday, we stopped in Crocket for lunch. This is the view from our table. Today we are off to explore the Exploratorium, an interactive science and tech museum.
ace
@shutterbug49
Diana ace
Lovely capture of your fabulous view, enjoy your trip.
July 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty shot.
July 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
July 8th, 2023  
