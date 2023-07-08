Sign up
Previous
Photo 1642
Crocket
On our way to San Francisco yesterday, we stopped in Crocket for lunch. This is the view from our table. Today we are off to explore the Exploratorium, an interactive science and tech museum.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th July 2023 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of your fabulous view, enjoy your trip.
July 8th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty shot.
July 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
July 8th, 2023
