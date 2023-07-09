Previous
Coit Tower by shutterbug49
Photo 1643

Coit Tower

This is an interesting landmark in San Francisco. It is Coit Tower on Telegraph Hill. It used to be visible from most places in the City, but many high rises conceal it now. It is more interesting on the inside where there are 25 beautiful murals painted by workers in a Works Project that took place during our Great Depression. The murals are in the style of Diego Rivera and depict workers throughout San Francisco. Another interesting thing is that if you take an Uber up the hill, you can walk down among the homes you see. There are no roads, but a series of stairs leading to the waterfront. There are great views all the way down, but more interesting are the parrots. The originals escaped a cargo ship and took up residence and have grown into a large population of parrots. Parrots are not common in this part of the world.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
450% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is very interesting looking. Great capture.
July 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A superb story and a great capture.
July 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
July 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
A fabulous shot and a delightful narrative Debbie, I have been in SF twice, many years ago but never saw this.
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise