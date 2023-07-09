Coit Tower

This is an interesting landmark in San Francisco. It is Coit Tower on Telegraph Hill. It used to be visible from most places in the City, but many high rises conceal it now. It is more interesting on the inside where there are 25 beautiful murals painted by workers in a Works Project that took place during our Great Depression. The murals are in the style of Diego Rivera and depict workers throughout San Francisco. Another interesting thing is that if you take an Uber up the hill, you can walk down among the homes you see. There are no roads, but a series of stairs leading to the waterfront. There are great views all the way down, but more interesting are the parrots. The originals escaped a cargo ship and took up residence and have grown into a large population of parrots. Parrots are not common in this part of the world.