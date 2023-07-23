Sign up
Previous
Photo 1657
Shopping Center Exit
I loved the symmetry and the view at the end of this unusual exit for a shopping center.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
5
2
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd July 2023 11:01am
Mags
ace
Beautiful Symmetry! We have a bunch of big shopping malls boarded and empty. So nice to know they still exist elsewhere.
July 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks very smart. Not the usual view from an exit to a shopping centre.
July 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful leading line
July 23rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
The walkway pattern and the columns on either side are in perfect alignment. Well done Debbie.
July 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A very nice shot
July 23rd, 2023
