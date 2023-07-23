Previous
Shopping Center Exit by shutterbug49
Shopping Center Exit

I loved the symmetry and the view at the end of this unusual exit for a shopping center.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

@shutterbug49
Mags ace
Beautiful Symmetry! We have a bunch of big shopping malls boarded and empty. So nice to know they still exist elsewhere.
July 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks very smart. Not the usual view from an exit to a shopping centre.
July 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful leading line
July 23rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
The walkway pattern and the columns on either side are in perfect alignment. Well done Debbie.
July 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A very nice shot
July 23rd, 2023  
