Little Monkeys by shutterbug49
Photo 1658

Little Monkeys

These are Hubby Jay’s. Apparently, they were important to him when he visited his Aunt. When she passed, she left them to him. He keeps them on his dresser, where the evening light through the window seemed to make them glow.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Margaret Brown ace
Brings back memories!
July 24th, 2023  
Tia ace
Shadows and reflections in this great shot!
July 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great shot with their shadows on the wall
July 24th, 2023  
Pat
They are lovely. The light is so nice on them showing their reflections in the wood and the shadows are great too.
July 24th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Love your pov and the lighting!
July 24th, 2023  
Kate ace
That evening light also makes nice shadows and vignette
July 24th, 2023  
