Previous
Photo 1667
Abstract #2
The different ceiling lights in the waiting area where my husband had his cataract surgery.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
5
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2021
photos
149
followers
65
following
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
abstractaug2023
Darlene
ace
Wow. I love the colors and just the way it looks. Very cool.
August 2nd, 2023
Barb
ace
A pretty capture!
August 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw!!
August 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Amazing!
August 2nd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice.
August 2nd, 2023
