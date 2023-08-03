Sign up
Photo 1668
Abstract #3
Our front door has glass with interesting textures. We also get Western sunrise that shines obliquely through it. In the morning we get interesting rainbows on our walls.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
abstractaug2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 3rd, 2023
