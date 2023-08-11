Sign up
Photo 1676
Abstract #11
I’m still chasing the light patterns in the house. Light from a window was reflecting off some red towels. The double pane glass makes that sharp line if the sun is in the right place.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Tags
abstractaug2023
