Previous
Abstract #11 by shutterbug49
Photo 1676

Abstract #11

I’m still chasing the light patterns in the house. Light from a window was reflecting off some red towels. The double pane glass makes that sharp line if the sun is in the right place.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
459% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise