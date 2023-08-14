Previous
Abstract #14 by shutterbug49
Photo 1679

Abstract #14

I took a shadow pattern on the floor and played with it in Diptic collage maker. It has options to rotate and flip each cell and options to filter each with what it calls cross processing colors.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
You are so clever with your "playing around" Debbie! Beautifully done and great colours.
August 14th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Beautiful faff! It is almost musical, fav.
August 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Great effect!
August 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This is a really nice effect.
August 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise