Previous
Photo 1679
Abstract #14
I took a shadow pattern on the floor and played with it in Diptic collage maker. It has options to rotate and flip each cell and options to filter each with what it calls cross processing colors.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
4
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
abstractaug2023
Diana
ace
You are so clever with your "playing around" Debbie! Beautifully done and great colours.
August 14th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Beautiful faff! It is almost musical, fav.
August 14th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Great effect!
August 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This is a really nice effect.
August 14th, 2023
