Abstract #29 by shutterbug49
Would you believe this started as ripples and sun on water?
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags ace
Like a modern impressionist painting!
August 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Absolutely fabulous!
August 29th, 2023  
