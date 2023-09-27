Sign up
Previous
Photo 1723
Wall art
The medical center had these birds on a wall near the entrance. I inverted the colors. I posted a similar image on the Darkroom today, which I did not invert.
https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2023-09-27
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2080
photos
153
followers
66
following
472% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th September 2023 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
It looks amazing, well done! I love the shapes and reflections.
September 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful job!
September 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting effect.
September 27th, 2023
