The medical center had these birds on a wall near the entrance. I inverted the colors. I posted a similar image on the Darkroom today, which I did not invert. https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2023-09-27
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
It looks amazing, well done! I love the shapes and reflections.
September 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful job!
September 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting effect.
September 27th, 2023  
