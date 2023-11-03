Previous
Here’s where we have roots by shutterbug49
Photo 1760

Here’s where we have roots

Different take on the word roots. These are photos from our recent community field trip. These kinds of shots are what I love the phone camera for.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
482% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous fun collage, what a great community you have.
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise