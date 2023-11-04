Sign up
Photo 1761
Recycled as a Decoration
It used to be used on the farm. Now it’s a decoration on the farm in Apple Hill, El Dorado County California.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Mags
ace
What a wonderful old truck!
November 4th, 2023
