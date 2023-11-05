Previous
Like fireworks

Fireworks are greatly discouraged in our region at this time of year because we are still in high fire hazard. So here is one of the last dahlia for this season. Looks like fireworks to me.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Corinne C ace
I see why! Beautiful close up
November 5th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful colors!
November 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Gorgeous colors!
November 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
An explosion of beautiful colour and tones. Fireworks are prohibited here for the same reason.
November 5th, 2023  
