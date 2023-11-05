Sign up
Previous
Photo 1762
Like fireworks
Fireworks are greatly discouraged in our region at this time of year because we are still in high fire hazard. So here is one of the last dahlia for this season. Looks like fireworks to me.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
4
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2123
photos
154
followers
61
following
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
5th November 2023 8:37am
Tags
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Corinne C
ace
I see why! Beautiful close up
November 5th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful colors!
November 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Gorgeous colors!
November 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
An explosion of beautiful colour and tones. Fireworks are prohibited here for the same reason.
November 5th, 2023
