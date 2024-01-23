Sign up
Previous
Photo 1841
Tree Frame
This is my last photo from our walk in the open space park. We took advantage of a dry day with a blue sky before the rain came again.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
2
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
2204
photos
156
followers
66
following
504% complete
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
20th January 2024 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
So beautifully composed and captured, you almost got a heart shape ❤
January 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice shapes especially the heart.
January 23rd, 2024
